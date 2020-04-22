Willingdon Wealth Management Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Willingdon Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 540,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 870.7% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 281,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 252,063 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 254,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

PG opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.03. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

