Willingdon Wealth Management Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Willingdon Wealth Management trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,452 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

