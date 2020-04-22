Willingdon Wealth Management Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Willingdon Wealth Management trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.66.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

