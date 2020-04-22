Willingdon Wealth Management Buys 46,992 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 162.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,992 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $12,326,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,889,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,243,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,370 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 898,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

