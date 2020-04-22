Willingdon Wealth Management Acquires 1,163 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.