William Blair Comments on CDW’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CDW in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

CDW stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 77.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

