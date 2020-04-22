WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for WideOpenWest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

WOW has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $509.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 999.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.