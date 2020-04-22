Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,582,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after purchasing an additional 593,792 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 576,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

