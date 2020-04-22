Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 37 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.3% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $7.18 on Wednesday, hitting $281.37. 633,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.