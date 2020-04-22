Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 94,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 182,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,886,762. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

