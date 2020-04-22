Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 4.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,391,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,659,232. The company has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

