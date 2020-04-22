WesBanco Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSBC. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

WSBC opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Owen acquired 3,850 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.