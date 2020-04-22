Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $907,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.