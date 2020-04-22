Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,970,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the March 15th total of 53,958,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $181,690,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

