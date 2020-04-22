Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.56

Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 3414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $902.39 million for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 2,939.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $2,829,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.