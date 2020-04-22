Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS: JDWPY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2020 – J D Wetherspoon was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – J D Wetherspoon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – J D Wetherspoon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/11/2020 – J D Wetherspoon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – J D Wetherspoon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/17/2020 – J D Wetherspoon was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS JDWPY remained flat at $$39.17 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 3. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. The company has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. J D Wetherspoon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

