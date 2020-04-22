Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Yelp (YELP)

Yelp (NYSE: YELP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Yelp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

4/13/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $22.00.

4/9/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $37.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $41.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Yelp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 51,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp Inc has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $40.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

