Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sitime (SITM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) in the last few weeks:

4/17/2020 – Sitime had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Sitime had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Sitime had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Sitime had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Sitime had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $11.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15. Sitime Corp has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $283.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sitime in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

