Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JACK. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $53.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 392,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,902,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,846,000.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $260,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,609 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,656 shares of company stock worth $792,724. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

