Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,375.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $1,625.00. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

GOOGL stock traded up $40.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,252.20. The company had a trading volume of 760,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,716. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,193.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $833.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

