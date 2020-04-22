Wedbush Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,750.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,373.41.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,969.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,880.41. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,160.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.