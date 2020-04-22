Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RF. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

RF opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

