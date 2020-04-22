Wedbush Cuts Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $96.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEGA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

PEGA opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $155,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

