Wedbush Comments on Mimecast Ltd’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mimecast in a report released on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

MIME opened at $35.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.73. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.45, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,072,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mimecast by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $1,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,171,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,700. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

