Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NYSE:USB opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

