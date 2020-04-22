Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Willdan Group in a report released on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Willdan Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

WLDN stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Willdan Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 414,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

