Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

NYSE WBS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 49,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,587. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $54.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

