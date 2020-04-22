Webster Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,662 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

