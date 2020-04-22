Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,109,000 after buying an additional 37,558 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. 4,633,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,107,382. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.