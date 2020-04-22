Webster Bank N. A. Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. 272,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,849,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

