Webster Bank N. A. Takes $28,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,343,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,699,000 after acquiring an additional 271,192 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 489,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 286,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after acquiring an additional 54,448 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,061,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,314,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $114.87. 42,436 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $121.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4455 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.