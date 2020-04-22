Webster Bank N. A. Sells 3,834 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 65,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

