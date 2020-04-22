Webster Bank N. A. Sells 277 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.30. 3,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 45.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

