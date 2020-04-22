Webster Bank N. A. Sells 22,183 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,183 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

