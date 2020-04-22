Webster Bank N. A. Sells 22,127 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,127 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

