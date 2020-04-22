Webster Bank N. A. Sells 149 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,697,000 after buying an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 372,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average of $154.25. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

