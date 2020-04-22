Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,014 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.68. 305,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,069. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.