Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,071.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 87,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

