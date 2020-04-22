Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFM traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,771. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

