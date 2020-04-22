Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

