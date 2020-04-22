Webster Bank N. A. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.33. 1,668,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,095,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.89.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

