Webster Bank N. A. Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,248.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,193.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,476.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.