Webster Bank N. A. Has $5.57 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,635 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 743,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

