Webster Bank N. A. Has $40,000 Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 820,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,973. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

