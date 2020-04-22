Webster Bank N. A. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 241,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,267. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

