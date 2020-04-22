Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.72 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

