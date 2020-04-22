Webster Bank N. A. Has $161,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Nike were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Nike by 452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 5.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $87.80. 1,178,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462,933. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

