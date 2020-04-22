Webster Bank N. A. Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cummins by 66.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $144.26. 72,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

In other news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

