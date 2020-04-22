Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $83.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

