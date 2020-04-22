Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,315,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,978,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,276,000 after buying an additional 66,132 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,396,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,378,000 after buying an additional 480,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,541,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,478,000 after buying an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,618,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,982,000 after purchasing an additional 247,208 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.41. 197,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

